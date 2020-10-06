Pioneer lays off around 300 employees in Irving and the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pioneer Natural Resources has laid off employees in Irving and the Permian Basin, according to The Dallas Morning News.

DMN reports that around 300 employees were laid off from a corporate office in Irving and operations in the Permian Basin.

The layoffs were reportedly split between the two locations.

A Pioneer spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News that the employees will be receiving severance packages.

In March, Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield said he expected to see that tens of thousands would be laid off over the next year across the oil industry.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.