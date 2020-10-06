Odessa man charged with sexually assaulting daughter

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a two-year-old child, according to the Odessa American.

Fabian Andres Ortega, 21, was booked into the Ector County Jail last week on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to an affidavit, Ortega confessed to another man that he had assaulted his daughter.

An exam was done on the two-year-old girl, which showed evidence of an assault.

Ortega was released from jail on Monday.

