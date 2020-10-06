Advertisement

Newlyweds of four days killed in plane crash in Colorado

The plane crashed in Ingram Basin just east of Telluride Monday afternoon.
The plane crashed in Ingram Basin just east of Telluride Monday afternoon.(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A newlywed husband and wife from Florida were departing Telluride, Colorado after getting married in the town just days prior when their private plane crashed in the mountains Monday afternoon, killing them both.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO), Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, both of Port Orange, Florida, were identified as the deceased victims in the crash. They were the only passengers on the plane at the time.

The two eloped in Telluride on October 1 and were celebrating their honeymoon in the area, which they documented online for friends and family.

Both worked in the airline industry according to the sheriff’s office, and Sivyllis was a United Airlines pilot and was also a flight instructor.

The privately-owned Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft they were flying in was found crashed in Ingram Basin east of Telluride on Monday afternoon. It had departed the Telluride Airport at approximately 12:45 p.m. and was believed to have crashed as soon as 10 to 15 minutes after takeoff. The couple was headed back to Florida with a possible stop in Oklahoma to refuel when it went down.

Search operations to recover the bodies started around 4:30 p.m. on Monday and concluded around 6:25 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be handling the investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midland officer Nathan Heidelberg among officers added National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, event to be held Sunday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
Fallen Midland police officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg is one of the 307 law enforcement officers whose names have been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year.

Crime

14 migrants taken into custody, three suspects arrested following search warrant in Ector County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
A search warrant led authorities to discover more than a dozen migrants and make three arrests in Ector County on Monday.

State

Boy, 1, killed in carjacking during Texas custody meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas man has been charged with capital murder after police say he stole a woman’s car and ran over and killed her 1-year-old son when he ambushed a custody meeting between the boy’s parents.

Local

Fort Stockton family loses food truck in fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
A Fort Stockton family is working to rebuild after a fire destroyed their food truck.

Local

Pioneer lays off around 300 employees in Irving and the Permian Basin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Russell
Pioneer Natural Resources has laid off employees in Irving and the Permian Basin.

Latest News

Local

Coats for Kids 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 2020 Coats for Kids campaign has arrived!

Local

Whataburger recognizes local teachers for World Teachers’ Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
Whataburger held special events honoring teachers for World Teachers' Day.

Local

Ector County ISD celebrates World Teachers’ Day with blue ribbons

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
Monday was a special day for many in West Texas as it was World Teachers' Day!

Local

MISD begins Phase 4 of reopening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
Midland ISD began Phase 4 of reopening on Monday.

Local

Midland ISD school board looking at possible settlement with Orlando Riddick

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
The Midland ISD Board of Trustees has authorized Board President Rick Davis and the school district’s attorney to negotiate and finalize a possible settlement with former superintendent Orlando Riddick.

Crime

Odessa man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Updated: 5 hours ago
An Odessa man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a two-year-old child.