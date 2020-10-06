MISD begins Phase 4 of reopening
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD began Phase 4 of reopening on Monday.
With Phase 4, elementary students from Pre-K through sixth-grade start attending school five days a week.
Middle school and high school students will now attend school for four days a week, with Friday being a virtual learning day.
Phase 5, the final phase, will have students back in school full time starting November 9.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.