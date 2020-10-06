MISD begins Phase 4 of reopening

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD began Phase 4 of reopening on Monday.

With Phase 4, elementary students from Pre-K through sixth-grade start attending school five days a week.

Middle school and high school students will now attend school for four days a week, with Friday being a virtual learning day.

Phase 5, the final phase, will have students back in school full time starting November 9.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.