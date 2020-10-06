Midland officer Nathan Heidelberg among officers added National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, event to be held Sunday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Fallen Midland police officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg is one of the 307 law enforcement officers whose names have been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year.

A live reading of the names of all 307 officers will be held this Sunday at 10 a.m. in Washington D.C.

CBS7 will be sharing a livestream of the event on our Facebook page.

Officer Heidelberg was killed in the line of duty on March 5, 2019.

Heidelberg, who was 28, had served with the Midland Police Department for five years.

In August, the Midland Police Department unveiled a sign marking FM 307 as the Hayden Heidelberg Memorial Highway.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.