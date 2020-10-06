Advertisement

Midland ISD school board looking at possible settlement with Orlando Riddick

By CBS7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD Board of Trustees has authorized Board President Rick Davis and the school district’s attorney to negotiate and finalize a possible settlement with former superintendent Orlando Riddick, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

Riddick had previously requested an independent hearing after the board voted to propose termination.

The district stated last week in a hearing that an examiner has been assigned to the case.

Riddick’s salary is $275,000. His contract is set to expire in June of 2022.

His termination was blamed on academic performance.

