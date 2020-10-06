Fort Stockton family loses food truck in fire

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - A Fort Stockton family is working to rebuild after a fire destroyed their food truck.

The owners of Z Fusion Twist shared photos with CBS7 of their mobile restaurant going up in flames over the weekend.

As of now, the family doesn’t know if they can still salvage the truck that cost them $50,000 - ten years' worth of savings.

The owners say it was devastating to see their dream and sole source of income go up in flames in an instant.

“I’m still processing it. I’m still processing it, ya know? I’m just trying to find a next step. What do we do next? What do we do next? What do we do? First of the month is here. How are we going to pay all our bills?”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with rebuilding or replacing the truck.

You can find the page here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.