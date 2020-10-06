Ector County ISD celebrates World Teachers’ Day with blue ribbons

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday was a special day for many in West Texas as it was World Teachers' Day!

Ector County ISD made sure to show their support with blue ribbons tied around trees and the Jackrabbit by its central administration building in Downtown Odessa.

UNESCO established World Teachers' Day back in 1994.

The day commemorates the adoption of the 1966 International Labor Organization recommendations of teachers' rights and responsibilities.

