Curb Side Bistro gives golden ticket, $100 to two random customers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Curb Side Bistro took a page from Willy Wonka’s book.

Like the classic story, the restaurant is slipping two random customers a golden ticket but this one comes with a $100 in cash.

Management said they wanted to do this as a way to show gratitude to all of their loyal customers and make them smile.

“I was like what the heck,” Golden Ticket Winner Jose Samano said. “I didn’t even know what it was. After she told me it was $100, I was like whoa today’s my lucky day.”

“It feels so good just to brighten someone’s day,” Manager Laynee Phillips said. “You never know how someone’s day is going to go so to just let one person have a good day, it’s the world.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.