Coats for Kids 2020

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 2020 Coats for Kids campaign has arrived!

Local partners are coming together to keep West Texas kids warm this winter.

You can drop off coats at the following locations:

Frost Bank

2700 N County Rd W, Odessa, TX 79764

All American Chevrolet

5020 North, John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa, TX 79762

The Salvation Army Odessa

810 E 11th Street Odessa, TX 79761

The Salvation Army Thrift Store

505 W 42nd Street Odessa, Tx 7976

We will be adding more locations to this list soon!

