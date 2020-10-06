Coats for Kids 2020
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 2020 Coats for Kids campaign has arrived!
Local partners are coming together to keep West Texas kids warm this winter.
You can drop off coats at the following locations:
Frost Bank
2700 N County Rd W, Odessa, TX 79764
All American Chevrolet
5020 North, John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa, TX 79762
The Salvation Army Odessa
810 E 11th Street Odessa, TX 79761
The Salvation Army Thrift Store
505 W 42nd Street Odessa, Tx 7976
We will be adding more locations to this list soon!
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.