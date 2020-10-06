Advertisement

Coats for Kids 2020

(WJRT)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 2020 Coats for Kids campaign has arrived!

Local partners are coming together to keep West Texas kids warm this winter.

You can drop off coats at the following locations:

Frost Bank

2700 N County Rd W, Odessa, TX 79764

All American Chevrolet

5020 North, John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa, TX 79762

The Salvation Army Odessa

810 E 11th Street Odessa, TX 79761

The Salvation Army Thrift Store

505 W 42nd Street Odessa, Tx 7976

We will be adding more locations to this list soon!

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Whataburger recognizes local teachers for World Teachers’ Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
Whataburger held special events honoring teachers for World Teachers' Day.

Local

Ector County ISD celebrates World Teachers’ Day with blue ribbons

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
Monday was a special day for many in West Texas as it was World Teachers' Day!

Local

MISD begins Phase 4 of reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
Midland ISD began Phase 4 of reopening on Monday.

Local

Midland ISD school board looking at possible settlement with Orlando Riddick

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
The Midland ISD Board of Trustees has authorized Board President Rick Davis and the school district’s attorney to negotiate and finalize a possible settlement with former superintendent Orlando Riddick.

Latest News

Crime

Odessa man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Updated: 4 hours ago
An Odessa man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a two-year-old child.

Video

Whataburger recognizes local teachers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Whataburger honored several local teachers for their hard work on World Teachers' Day.

Video

Ector County ISD shows support for teachers with blue ribbons

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ector County ISD celebrated World Teachers' Day by placing blue ribbons around trees and the Jackrabbit by the downtown administration building.

Video

Midland ISD begins Phase 4 of reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
Midland ISD began Phase 4 of reopening on Monday.

Video

Midland ISD moving towards possible settlement with Orlando Riddick

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Midland ISD Board of Trustees has authorized the Board President and the school district's attorney to negotiate and finalize a possible settlement with Orlando Riddick.

Video

Two arrested with stolen vehicle in Brewster County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two suspects have been arrested after authorities say they were found driving a stolen vehicle on Monday.