14 migrants taken into custody, three suspects arrested following search warrant in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A search warrant led authorities to discover more than a dozen migrants and make three arrests in Ector County on Monday.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Hasty with Homeland Security (ICE) assistance.

Eleven migrants were found at the address and taken into custody.

Later that day, authorities found three more migrants at a Motel 6.

The sheriff’s office has arrested three suspects on state charges related to human trafficking/smuggling in connection with the case.

Those suspects have not been identified.

