Two arrested after driving in Brewster County in stolen Odessa vehicle

Michael Moore and Katie Knight were arrested in Brewster County early Monday morning.
Michael Moore and Katie Knight were arrested in Brewster County early Monday morning.(Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Two suspects have been arrested after authorities say they were found driving a stolen vehicle on Monday.

Michael Moore and Katie Knight were charged and arrested by the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

According to BCSO, Moore and Knight were pulled over by a deputy early Monday morning. During the traffic stop, the deputy learned that their vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Odessa.

Authorities then learned that both Moore and Knight had outstanding warrants.

Both suspects were booked into the Brewster County Jail where they await extradition.

