Taco Bell/KFC restaurant declared total loss in Fort Stockton fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A joint Taco Bell/KFC restaurant in Fort Stockton was declared a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning.

The Fort Stockton Fire Department received the call at 3:24 this morning, and it took nearly 20 firefighters about two hours to put out the blaze.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Texas State Fire Marshals' Office will help assist in that investigation.

