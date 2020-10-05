Advertisement

Rankin mother and daughters, Midland man die in head-on crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - A Rankin woman, her two children and a Midland man were killed in a crash on Saturday night.

The victims have been identified as Kristina McCrary, 30, Rylee Ramos, 9, Reece Ramos, 4 of Rankin, and Fabian Esquivel, 28, of Midland.

Yamilette Esquivel, 4, of Midland was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to DPS, the crash happened Saturday on State Highway 349, about 18 miles north of Rankin.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Fabian Esquivel crossed the highway’s center stripe and crashed into McCrary’s vehicle head-on.

DPS says that Fabian was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Rankin ISD shared the following on Facebook:

“Dear Parents,

It is with deep regret that we inform you about the recent loss of a community member and two Rankin ISD students. The loss of Kristina McCrary, Rylee Ramos and Reece Ramos is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students.

Tomorrow, October 5, counselors from various nearby communities and the Region 18 Service Center will come to assist with grief counseling for the students of RISD. We ask that you encourage your students to use these services during this difficult time. More information will be released as we receive it. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

If you have any questions, please contact your student’s campus principal.”

