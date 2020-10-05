Advertisement

Protesters gather outside China Aid founder’s home in Midland

Protesters lined the sidewalk outside of Bob Fu's home in Midland on Monday morning.
Protesters lined the sidewalk outside of Bob Fu's home in Midland on Monday morning.(Kate Porter/CBS7)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland neighborhood woke up to protests Monday morning as protesters gathered outside of the home of ChinaAid president and founder Bob Fu.

The protesters are claiming that Fu supports the Chinese Communist Party, also known as the CCP, while Fu says that the protesters support the CCP. The protesters all reportedly came from out of town from areas including Houston, Arizona, and California.

Fu runs the international non-profit ChinaAid, a “Christian human rights organization committed to promoting religious freedom and the rule of law in China.”

Mayor Patrick Payton held a news conference on the protests. Watch it below:

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton addresses morning demonstration

Mayor Patrick Payton is giving an update on a morning demonstration held outside of the home of Bob Fu, founder of China Aid charity.

Posted by CBS7 News on Monday, October 5, 2020

