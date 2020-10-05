EXCLUSIVE: Homeowner speaks out after killing intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -On Tuesday, Gunner Duffy shot and killed an armed intruder who entered his Midland home.

“You know I yelled to the intruder stay where you are, don’t move, stay where you’re at right now, don’t move, the cops are on their way,” said Duffy.

Gunner Duffy said at that moment, it was kill or be killed.

On the afternoon of September 29th, Gunner and his roommate were playing cards at the kitchen table.

“Me and my roommate were sitting at the kitchen table when we heard this noise,” said Duffy.

Duffy saw 26-year-old Ian Ramirez burst into his home brandishing a gun,

he knew he had to act quickly….

“I ran to my room and grabbed my rifle,” said Duffy.

Duffy added, “He had blue gloves on and a surgical mask and he pointed at me and said you’re going to come with me. He was very matter-of-fact and very determined--it was stressful, it was scary.”

That’s when the shooting began….

STEPHANIE: “How many shots did you fire?”

DUFFY: “I can’t remember. I believe it was two or three the first, definitely the first time.”

Duffy walked CBS7 through what happened.

“I grabbed my rifle and I was standing right here,” said Duffy. “I yelled get out and when he walked in, he raised his gun to me like this and to shoot me and I shot him twice. I believe I put the first shot through his lungs and the second shot somewhere through his chest.”

Shot, Ramirez backs out of the bedroom. That’s when Duffy became concerned for the safety of his roommate - who was still in the kitchen.

“I stepped out went like this and when I walked out he shot me right here in the shin,” said Duffy.

But that didn’t stop Duffy, who continued to pursue Ramirez. Once in the kitchen, he told his roommate to get behind him. Both retreated into the bedroom, where Duffy’s girlfriend Isabel Tovar was already hiding in the bathroom.

"I was just scared I didn’t know what to do, said Tovar, “The phones were in the living room I had no way to go get them and I was freaking out I didn’t know what to do how to I called them and reach out for help.”

Duffy’s roommate then dialed 9-1-1. Midland County Sheriff’s arrived to find Ramirez dead in the living room plus Duffy and his roommate injured.

Miraculously Duffy’s roommate only sustained a minor shrapnel wound to his shoulder.

"He didn’t move the entire time. There are two bullets right here that we’ve patched up that flew right past him, said Duffy. “Bullets had flown around him and a halo, completely around his head like God was protecting him himself.”

"It’s a miracle! It’s a grace from whatever god or deity you believe in that’s the way I see it. you know, something was there and gave me the ability to react the way I did, it gave me the ability to stand strong the way I did and I think whatever did it which I believe is GOD.

The incident, although scary, has strengthened Isabel and Gunner’s relationship.

“I definitely feel safer because not everybody can say that my significant other would take a bullet for me and he definitely did and I feel safer with him,” said Tovar.

Duffy was treated at the hospital for a bullet wound to the leg and released later that day. He said the most important thing-- he and his loved ones are safe.

“I think it wasn’t my time, I think when it’s your time, it’s your time there’s nothing you can really do about it. I think things are set in stone when they’re set in stone. and I don’t think it was my time, if it was I wouldn’t be talking to you right now. I don’t think it was my roommate’s time, I don’t think it was Isabel’s time and it obviously was Ian’s time,” said Duffy.

