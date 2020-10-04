The Beehive Market hosts holiday shopping event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At least one clothing store is keeping busy leading up to the holidays.

The Beehive Market hosted its holiday shopping event today in Midland.

The store showcased all of their holiday goodies ranging from bags to clothing, furniture, and jewelry. The beehive also rolled out prizes and food for their customers to enjoy. But most of all, raffle tickets to help support a young girl with cancer.

Raffle tickets are currently going for $50.

