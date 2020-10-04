Advertisement

The Beehive Market hosts holiday shopping event

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At least one clothing store is keeping busy leading up to the holidays.

The Beehive Market hosted its holiday shopping event today in Midland.

The store showcased all of their holiday goodies ranging from bags to clothing, furniture, and jewelry. The beehive also rolled out prizes and food for their customers to enjoy. But most of all, raffle tickets to help support a young girl with cancer.

Raffle tickets are currently going for $50.

