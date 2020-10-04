Advertisement

Pride Center West Texas holds “Pride Night at Big Sky Drive-In”

The socially distanced event allowed members of the LGBTQN community to enjoy a class movie in an accepting environment.
The socially distanced event allowed members of the LGBTQN community to enjoy a class movie in an accepting environment.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Pride Center West Texas celebrated its pride night in a big way.

The organization held their “Pride Night at the Big Sky Drive-in: A Red and Wild Event” this evening, including a showing of To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar.

Hundreds of members of the LGBTQN community came out to the drive-in to connect with others who might feel left out in West Texas.

People dressed up for the theme red and wild and held a judging contest of the best hat and car decoration.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The Beehive Market hosts holiday shopping event

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The event raises money to help a young girl’s cancer battle.

Video

Pride Center West Texas holds “Pride Night at Big Sky Drive-In”

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

Local

Opportunity Park opening in Midland

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Stephanie Douglas
The park is designed for children of all abilities.

News

Pecos at Greenwood

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
Greenwood defeats Pecos 39-10.

Latest News

News

Midland Lee at Tascosa

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Midland Lee defeats Tascosa 31-21.

News

Amarillo at Midland

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Amarillo defeats Midland 49-17.

News

Permian at Mesquite Horn

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
Permian defeats Mesquite Horn 51-10.

News

Midland Christian v.s. Nolan Catholic

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
Nolan Catholic defeats Midland Christian 38-21.

Local

St. Luke’s 22nd annual pumpkin patch opens

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Stephanie Douglas
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church has the place to pick your perfect pumpkin.

Crime

DNA from cigarette butt led to arrest in 38-year-old Odessa cold case

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
New details have been revealed on the arrest of a suspect in connection with a 38-year-old cold case in Odessa.