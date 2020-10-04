Pride Center West Texas holds “Pride Night at Big Sky Drive-In”

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Pride Center West Texas celebrated its pride night in a big way.

The organization held their “Pride Night at the Big Sky Drive-in: A Red and Wild Event” this evening, including a showing of To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar.

Hundreds of members of the LGBTQN community came out to the drive-in to connect with others who might feel left out in West Texas.

People dressed up for the theme red and wild and held a judging contest of the best hat and car decoration.

