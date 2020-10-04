Midland Police Department gives pizza to the community

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland and Midland Police Department joined together Saturday at Washington Park to hand out over 25 pepperoni and cheese pizzas to the community at Bless the Block Street Market.

The organizer of Bless the Block Claudia Skinner said she’s excited to bridge the gap between the black community and Midland police officers to create a different dynamic within the community.

“From the time that I initiated this I wanted to do something to bring the community together and one of the things that were on my agenda was to have the police kind of get out here to get familiar with the community that they serve,” said Skinner.

Sgt. Michael Chandler from the Midland Police Department added, “that is what we are here to do to support the community. So it gives us a real good basis as far as just talking one on one with them, getting to know their first name, they get to know our first name.”

Pop Trunk or Treat is Bless the Block’s next event. Those dates can be found here.

