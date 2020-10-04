Flocks of flamingos highlights breast cancer awareness month

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Birds of pink feathers are flocking together to fight cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Saturday morning, Gifts of Hope set out over a hundred pink flamingos at the Windlands Park in Midland labeled in honor of someone who has been affected by breast cancer.

‘Gifts of Hope’ Executive Director Fatima Castillo is hoping to use flocking to not just raise funds, but a way to engage the community before the annual pink the park on October 17th.

"For the entire month of October, you’ll be able to see the flock of flamingos and its tribute too, said Castillo. “Every Saturday it will be at a different park from eight till noon and the rest of the time, Sunday through Friday it will be at the Hope House.”

If you want to see your flamingo flying in honor of a loved one or make a donation click here.

