Advertisement

Flocks of flamingos highlights breast cancer awareness month

Gifts of Hope set out over a hundred pink flamingos at the Windlands Park in Midland labeled in honor of someone who has been affected by breast cancer.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Birds of pink feathers are flocking together to fight cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Saturday morning, Gifts of Hope set out over a hundred pink flamingos at the Windlands Park in Midland labeled in honor of someone who has been affected by breast cancer.

‘Gifts of Hope’ Executive Director Fatima Castillo is hoping to use flocking to not just raise funds, but a way to engage the community before the annual pink the park on October 17th.

"For the entire month of October, you’ll be able to see the flock of flamingos and its tribute too, said Castillo. “Every Saturday it will be at a different park from eight till noon and the rest of the time, Sunday through Friday it will be at the Hope House.”

If you want to see your flamingo flying in honor of a loved one or make a donation click here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The Beehive Market hosts holiday shopping event

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The event raises money to help a young girl’s cancer battle.

Local

Pride Center West Texas holds “Pride Night at Big Sky Drive-In”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The socially distanced event allowed members of the LGBTQN community to enjoy a classic movie in an accepting environment.

Video

Pride Center West Texas holds “Pride Night at Big Sky Drive-In”

Updated: 9 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

Local

Opportunity Park opening in Midland

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Stephanie Douglas
The park is designed for children of all abilities.

Latest News

News

Pecos at Greenwood

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
Greenwood defeats Pecos 39-10.

News

Midland Lee at Tascosa

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Midland Lee defeats Tascosa 31-21.

News

Amarillo at Midland

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Amarillo defeats Midland 49-17.

News

Permian at Mesquite Horn

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
Permian defeats Mesquite Horn 51-10.

News

Midland Christian v.s. Nolan Catholic

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
Nolan Catholic defeats Midland Christian 38-21.

Local

St. Luke’s 22nd annual pumpkin patch opens

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Stephanie Douglas
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church has the place to pick your perfect pumpkin.