Deadline to register to vote in Texas nears

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early voting across Texas starts Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Oct. 30. In Texas, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5.

In order to cast a ballot in the November election, you have to be registered to vote.

In Ector County, and most other counties across West Texas, you can pick up the one-page voter registration application at the elections administration office, or you can print it off from the secretary of state’s website (https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqvr.shtml).

Fill out the form and then turn it in to your county elections administrator or mail it to them postmarked by Oct. 5.

