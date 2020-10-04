Advertisement

Deadline to register to vote in Texas nears

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early voting across Texas starts Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Oct. 30. In Texas, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5.

In order to cast a ballot in the November election, you have to be registered to vote.

In Ector County, and most other counties across West Texas, you can pick up the one-page voter registration application at the elections administration office, or you can print it off from the secretary of state’s website (https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqvr.shtml).

Fill out the form and then turn it in to your county elections administrator or mail it to them postmarked by Oct. 5.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midland Police Department gives pizza to the community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
Midland police and out over 25 pepperoni and cheese pizzas to the community at Bless the Block Street Market.

Local

Flocks of flamingos highlights breast cancer awareness month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
Gifts of Hope set out over a hundred pink flamingos at the Windlands Park in Midland labeled in honor of someone who has been affected by breast cancer.

Local

The Beehive Market hosts holiday shopping event

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The event raises money to help a young girl’s cancer battle.

Local

Pride Center West Texas holds “Pride Night at Big Sky Drive-In”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The socially distanced event allowed members of the LGBTQN community to enjoy a classic movie in an accepting environment.

Latest News

Video

Pride Center West Texas holds “Pride Night at Big Sky Drive-In”

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

Local

Opportunity Park opening in Midland

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Stephanie Douglas
The park is designed for children of all abilities.

News

Pecos at Greenwood

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
Greenwood defeats Pecos 39-10.

News

Midland Lee at Tascosa

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Midland Lee defeats Tascosa 31-21.

News

Amarillo at Midland

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Amarillo defeats Midland 49-17.

News

Permian at Mesquite Horn

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
Permian defeats Mesquite Horn 51-10.