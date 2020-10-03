St. Luke’s 22nd annual pumpkin patch opens

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -St. Luke’s United Methodist Church has the place to pick your perfect pumpkin.

The church is back for their 22nd annual pumpkin patch with prices by size beginning at 50 cents.

Associate Pastor Blake Durham said not only is this a good and safe chance to meet the community but all proceeds from the pumpkin patch will benefit the church’s community out-reach program.

“Things like habitat for humanity, famous ministries, the neighborhood summer lunch program that helps fund boy scouts and a program called Family Promise,” said Durham.

St. Luke’s pumpkin patch is on the corner of Louisiana and Kansas Avenue and will be open until October 31st or whenever they sell out.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.