Advertisement

Opportunity Park opening in Midland

The park is designed for children of all abilities.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Opportunity Park in Midland will be the newest place kids to jump and play this weekend.

Steve Davidson worked to get this park built in memory of his son Chris Davidson who passed away at 8-years-old.

The park is designed for children of all abilities.

“We’re excited! I mean gosh just to see kids come out and play just a shot in the arm, we’re tied to the tennis center with lots of good things going on,” said Davidson.

Davidson said he would like to thank the community’s help making this 5 year dream come true.

The dedication ceremony starts Saturday at 10AM and is open to the public.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pecos at Greenwood

Updated: 1 hours ago
Greenwood defeats Pecos 39-10.

News

Midland Lee at Tascosa

Updated: 1 hours ago
Midland Lee defeats Tascosa 31-21.

News

Amarillo at Midland

Updated: 1 hours ago
Amarillo defeats Midland 49-17.

News

Permian at Mesquite Horn

Updated: 1 hours ago
Permian defeats Mesquite Horn 51-10.

Latest News

News

Midland Christian v.s. Nolan Catholic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nolan Catholic defeats Midland Christian 38-21.

Local

St. Luke’s 22nd annual pumpkin patch opens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church has the place to pick your perfect pumpkin.

Crime

DNA from cigarette butt led to arrest in 38-year-old Odessa cold case

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By William Russell
New details have been revealed on the arrest of a suspect in connection with a 38-year-old cold case in Odessa.

State

Man seen on camera vandalizing heart of candles at Vanessa Guillen mural

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
LULAC has released surveillance footage of a man running through the heart of candles on the ground below the Vanessa Guillen mural near Fort Hood.

State

After a summer of unrest, Texas police are preparing for possible election night protests

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shawn Mulcahy
After thousands took to the streets this summer to protest police brutality and racial injustice, galvanized by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, some Texas law enforcement agencies faced stiff criticism for their responses.

State

Voters, voting rights groups sue Gov. Greg Abbott over order to close ballot drop-off locations

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emma Platoff
Voting rights advocates and civic groups rushed to the courthouse Friday in a bid to block Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s Oct. 1 order allowing Texas counties no more than one drop-off location for voters casting absentee ballots.