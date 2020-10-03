Opportunity Park opening in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Opportunity Park in Midland will be the newest place kids to jump and play this weekend.

Steve Davidson worked to get this park built in memory of his son Chris Davidson who passed away at 8-years-old.

The park is designed for children of all abilities.

“We’re excited! I mean gosh just to see kids come out and play just a shot in the arm, we’re tied to the tennis center with lots of good things going on,” said Davidson.

Davidson said he would like to thank the community’s help making this 5 year dream come true.

The dedication ceremony starts Saturday at 10AM and is open to the public.

