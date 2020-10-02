Advertisement

Permian hits the road for recently scheduled game with Mesquite Horn

Permian's Terran Limuel evades an Abilene Cooper
Permian's Terran Limuel evades an Abilene Cooper(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, the Permian Panthers will hop on I-20 and head east to the other side of Dallas to play Mesquite Horn.

This game was not originally on the Panthers schedule, but after Permian and Horn both had opponents cancel, they found each other to play this game.

Permian could have just taken the week off in these uncertain times, but Head Coach Jeff Ellison said there are far more benefits to playing.

“I think even in a normal situation, the more you play, that’s how you get better at football is playing football,” Ellison said. “So yes, especially for this year, the more games we play, the better you’re going to be in the end.”

If you’re not feeling the road trip, you can watch the Panthers game live on the Mesquite ISD athletics website.

