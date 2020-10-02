Advertisement

Man seen on camera vandalizing heart of candles at Vanessa Guillen mural

Makeshift memorial vandalized hours after Guillen’s birthday, LULAC says
The heart of candles mural at the Vanessa Guillen mural was vandalized in Killeen
The heart of candles mural at the Vanessa Guillen mural was vandalized in Killeen(LULAC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has released surveillance footage of a man running through the heart of candles on the ground below the Vanessa Guillen mural outside Fort Hood.

LULAC is asking for the public’s help with information that could lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the man caught on camera overnight defacing the public memorial site.

Guillen was murdered on post and buried in rural Bell County near the Leon River.

The soldier who authorities say killed Guillen shot himself to death as police approached him.

The site of the mural outside a Fort Hood gate has been the setting of numerous candlelight vigils and protests in the wake of Guillen’s murder.

“I would ask that we focus on reminding the community that the mural is there to bring the community together and bring awareness to sexual assault, sexual harassment and its prevention,” said Analuisa Tapia, LULAC district director.

“Our community has already been damaged by the loss of one too many soldiers. We ask that we collectively take care of the mural as we honor our service members who live in that silent combat,” Tapia added.

“We abhor any type of vandalism and destruction of property,” said Texas LULAC State Director Rodolfo Rosales Jr.

“The only thing we believe in is peaceful and nonviolent action,” he added.

