Lee prepares for state-ranked matchup with old district rival Tascosa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Lee Rebels will load up the buses on Friday and make a familiar trip up to Amarillo to play Tascosa.

After several years of being Lee’s district rival, Tascosa dropped down to 5A this year. They are ranked as the #9 team in the state at that level, and #18 Lee knows to expect a fight.

“I think we’ve won three out of the last four [against Tascosa],” Lee Head Coach Clint Hartman said. “They’ve always been very close and tough. It won’t be for the faint of heart. They’re going to show up and we’re going to show up, and there’ll be a lot of knocking each other around.”

The Lee Rebels played the Tascosa Rebels up in Amarillo last year as well. Lee won that game 55-36.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.