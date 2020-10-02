Advertisement

FOOD COURT: Roast Chicken & Chickpea Salad with OC

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Roast chicken with root vegetable and chickpea salad.

Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC and Chef Bagan.

Roast chicken with root vegetable and chickpea salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 carrots, cut into 1cm-thick slices
  • 2 peppers, deseeded and cut into large square pieces
  • 2 zucchini, cut into 2cm-thick slices, or 6-8 whole baby zucchini
  • 2 medium onions, quartered
  • 3 garlic cloves, peeled but left whole
  • extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • 1 sprig of fresh thyme, leaves picked
  • 1 handful of baby plum tomatoes, halved
  • 500ml of water
  • 150g of bulgur wheat
  • 1 tin of chickpeas
  • 2 tbsp of fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • 2 chicken breasts, cooked

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 375℉
  • Place the carrots, peppers, zucchini, onions and garlic in a roasting tray. Sprinkle with oil, scatter over the thyme leaves and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes, then add the tomatoes. Continue baking for another 20 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft and caramelized.
  • Meanwhile, in a saucepan, bring the water to the boil with a pinch of salt and add the bulgur. Let it cook for 10–15 minutes until it’s soft and plump. Drain, then put back into the saucepan and cover.
  • Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Toss with the bulgur and the roasted vegetables and add the parsley and lemon zest. Check the seasoning. Serve on a platter, topped with the sliced chicken breasts.

