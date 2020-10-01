Player of the Week: Midland Christian’s Ryver Rodriguez

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The CBS7 Player of the Week is Midland Christian quarterback Ryver Rodriguez. In the Mustangs dominant 40-6 win over Wall, Rodriquez was about as efficient as a passer can be.

The junior completed 16 of his 19 throws, for 344 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two touchdowns running the ball.

However, as those who know him will tell you, Rodriguez is the first to give credit to his teammates.

“I know Ryver, if he were standing here, would tell you what a great job the receivers did,” Head Coach Greg McClendon said. “And what a great job the offensive line did of keeping him a clean pocket.”

And when we spoke with Rodriguez later that day, that’s exactly what he did.

“It’s not just me, it’s my teammates,” Rodriguez said. “They’re the ones also making the plays. So it’s good all around.”

Rodriguez knows that some people thought this would be a “down year” for the Mustangs.

“A lot of people, even at our own school, overlooked us," he said. "Seeing what we look like on the field. Not the biggest. Not the fastest. Not the strongest. But it just pushes us to come out harder, play faster, and I think that’s what really makes this team special.”

Rodriguez and Midland Christian travel to Fort Worth on Friday, to take on the #2 team in TAPPS, Nolan Catholic.

