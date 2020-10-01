McCamey Badgers adapt to ever-changing schedule

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s the word every coach dreads hearing, especially this season: “cancelled.”

For high school football teams across the state, positive coronavirus cases mean cancelled games: for that team and their opponent.

“It’s kind of a roller coaster but it is what it is.”

The McCamey football team has been dealing with scheduling obstacles since before the season started when their game against Anthony was cancelled because of restrictions in the El Paso area.

Then, hours before they were supposed to face Kermit, the Yellowjackets reported a COVID-19 case and cancelled.

“We got all the way to Thursday the first week and we were stepping onto the practice field after school when I got the call from Kermit. We ended up losing that game because it was the night before and it was pretty much impossible to find someone on that short of a notice," head coach Michael Woodard said.

"And from that moment our kids have been kind of on edge like, ‘are we really playing this game? Is this going to get changed?’”

And sure enough, just last Monday McCamey lost yet another game when Alpine cancelled following a positive test at their high school.

In just days, Coach Woodard and his staff were successfully able to fill two vacancies in their schedule.

“It’s not a lot of fun. You’re scrambling, you’re busy, you’re in the office making phone calls,” Woodard explained.

And although McCamey’s scheduling woes have been no fault of their own, they’re not blaming any other programs.

“We’ve been blessed so far and healthy, and we’ve only missed out on one game. We know as well as anybody that that can change in a heartbeat,” Woodard said.

At the end of the day, the Badgers are just happy to be taking the field.

“From the get-go they’ve said ‘coach, we’ll play anybody, just find us a game.’ And so that’s what we’ve done.”

For CBS7 Sports, I’m Mary Kate Hamilton.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.