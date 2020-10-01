Man charged with buying alcohol for minors before crash that killed three

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police have arrested a man they say bought alcohol for minors before a crash that killed three people.

Carlos Thompson, 22, has been charged with two counts Purchase of Alcohol for a Minor, a Class A Misdemeanor.

On September 19, police were called to the intersection of 52nd Street and Clover for a major crash.

Kaenan Garms, 19, Evan Hill, 18, and Andrew Nading, 19, were killed in the crash. Two teens were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that alcohol was a possible factor in the crash.

Police say that further investigation revealed that Thompson had purchased and given alcohol to two of the minors.

Thompson turned himself in to police on Thursday. A mugshot for Thompson was not immediately available.

