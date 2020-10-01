Man arrested in connection to deadly motorcycle crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested in connection to a crash last month that left one person dead.

Dondrell Simms, 35, has been charged with Racing on a Highway, a second-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the 911 block of Rainbow on September 1 for a motorcycle crash.

Police say a man, identified as Thomas Simms, 36, died in that crash.

An investigation revealed that Thomas had been racing Dondrell in a 30 mile per hour zone.

According to OPD, just before the crash, Thomas traveled at 74 mph, and Dondrell was traveling at 60 mph.

A mugshot for Dondrell was not available as of Thursday morning.

