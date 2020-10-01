Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott issues proclamation to enhance ballot security

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(KTRK)
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation on ballot security ahead of the November election.

The proclamation, which goes into effect on Friday, October 2, requires mail ballots that are delivered in person by voters who are eligible to vote by mail must be delivered to a single early voting clerk’s office location as designated by a county’s early voting clerk.

The proclamation will also require early voting clerks to allow poll watchers to observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk’s office location related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot.

“The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections,” said Governor Abbott. “As we work to preserve Texans' ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting.”

