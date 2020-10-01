Advertisement

GoFundMe page created for children of Crossroads pastor and wife

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the three children of Kenny and Melissa Comstock.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A GoFundMe page has been created to benefit the children of Kenny and Melissa Comstock.

Odessa Crossroads Church Executive Pastor Kenny Comstock, his wife Melissa and their three children were on the road in New Mexico last week when they were involved in a crash.

Kenny and Melissa died in the crash. Their children thankfully survived the crash..

The GoFundMe page, which was shared by the church’s Facebook page, states that the money will go towards everything from personal needs to college funds.

Crossroads will be holding a memorial service to celebrate the lives of Kenny and Melissa this Saturday at 11 a.m. The service will be streamed to the church’s website and Facebook page.

A memorial service to celebrate the lives of Kenny and Melissa Comstock will be held this Saturday, October 3, 2020, at...

Posted by Crossroads Odessa Texas on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

