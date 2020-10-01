Advertisement

Fans to be allowed at World Series, NLCS in Arlington, Texas

The Houston Astros play against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
The Houston Astros play against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans can take themselves out to the ball game for the first time this season during the NL Championship Series and World Series at new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Major League Baseball said Wednesday that about 11,500 tickets will be available for each game.

That is about 28% of the 40,518-capacity, retractable-roof stadium of the Texas Rangers, which opened this year adjacent to old Globe Life Park, the team’s open-air home from 1994 through 2019.

The World Series is being played at a neutral site for the first time in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man arrested in connection to deadly motorcycle crash in Odessa

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
A man has been arrested in connection to a crash last month that left one person dead.

Local

Samaritan Counseling Center accepts nominations for everyday heroes

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The Samaritan Counseling Center of West Texas wants to recognize everyday heroes, it just needs your nominations.

Video

Player of the Week: Midland Christian’s Ryver Rodriguez

Updated: 11 hours ago
The junior completed 16 of his 19 passes, for 344 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two touchdowns running the ball

Local

Dynamite disposed after being found at North Odessa home

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Bomb squads have been called to an address in North Odessa after dynamite was found.

Latest News

Crime

Odessa police make arrest in 38-year-old cold case

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By William Russell
An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of an Odessa woman back in 1982.

Local

Local apartments cheaper thanks to the pandemic; layoffs

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
As you can imagine, the pandemic, along with the oil and gas layoffs, has made it cheaper to rent an apartment in Odessa.

Crime

Police: Man entered home, shot and killed woman in Midland

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning.

Video

Man dies following motorcycle crash in Odessa

Updated: 19 hours ago
Police say a man has died a little more than a week after he crashed his motorcycle in Odessa.

Video

One person killed, another hurt in shooting at Midland mobile home park

Updated: 19 hours ago
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Midland mobile home park on Tuesday.

Local

Inmate tells CBS7 COVID-19 conditions at Midland County Jail are ‘very bad’, Sheriff Criner won’t return calls, texts or emails

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
The Midland County Jail is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak among inmates and staff.