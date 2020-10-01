Big Spring police searching for juvenile in connection with murder

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police are searching for a juvenile in connection with the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Richard Lopez III back in September.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, Michael Donavan Burciaga is being sought for murder. Police say they’ve received an order by the county court authorizing the release of information on Burciaga.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of Burciaga. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant at (432)264-2558 or you can call CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477). You can also use the CrimeStoppers P3tips.com software to submit your tip online https://www.p3tips.com/1277

Police say they’ve also arrested two suspects and apprehended two other juveniles in connection with the case.

Marcus Pena, 17, and Rebecca Rivas Chavera, 41, have both been charged with murder.

Marcus Pena, 17, and Rebecca Rivas Chavera, 41, have both been charged with murder. (Big Spring Police Department)

