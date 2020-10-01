Advertisement

Biden strategist visits West Texas

By William Russell
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A top Joe Bien strategist and surrogate in Texas visited the Permian Basin on Wednesday.

Mike Collier stopped at the Democratic Headquarters in Midland to talk to West Texans and advocate for the Democratic nominee.

Collier talked about Biden’s plans to help agriculture and West Texas as a whole.

“I’m worried about the farmers and ranchers in West Texas and in the Panhandle, and Donald Trump’s trade policies have been awful for them. We have to be tough on China but we can’t go it alone. We knew that it would fail, it did fail. Joe Biden knows how to deal with trade policy. It’ll be a much better answer for farmers and ranchers,” said Collier.

