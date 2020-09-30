Advertisement

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy plunged at a record rate in the spring but is poised to swing to a record increase in the quarter that just ended.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, fell at a rate of 31.4% in the April-June quarter, only slightly changed from the 31.7% drop estimated one month ago.

The new report, the government’s last look at the second quarter, showed a decline that was almost four times larger than the previous record-holder, a fall of 10% in the first quarter of 1958 when Dwight Eisenhower was president.

Economists believe the economy will expand at an annual rate of 30% in the current quarter as businesses have re-opened and millions of people have gone back to work. That would shatter the old record for a quarterly GDP increase, a 16.7% surge in the first quarter of 1950 when Harry Truman was president.

The government will not release its just-ended July-September GDP report until Oct. 29, just five days before the presidential election.

While President Donald Trump is counting on an economic rebound to convince voters to give him a second term, economists said the economy’s future is far from certain.

Many are forecasting that growth will slow significantly in the final three months of this year to a rate of around 4% and could actually topple back into a recession if Congress fails to pass another stimulus measure or if a rising number of coronavirus cases sharply curtails economic activity.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

National

Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

National

Seagram’s heir faces sentencing in branded sex slave case

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A wealthy benefactor of Keith Raniere, the disgraced leader of a self-improvement group in upstate New York convicted of turning women into sex slaves who were branded with his initials, faces sentencing Wednesday in the federal conspiracy case.

Latest News

National

Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open on Wednesday because of an Achilles injury.

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

National Politics

Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Washington honored the Justice Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court’s steps and pay their respects

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

National

All safe after military jet clips fighter jet in mid-air

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The crash reportedly caused an explosion and sent black smoke billowing into the airs, but no injuries were reported.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.