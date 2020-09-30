Advertisement

Salon owner who defied lockdown makes Texas Senate runoff

Salon owner Shelley Luther begins to speak to the media after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Salon owner Shelley Luther begins to speak to the media after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas salon owner who was sent to jail for defying coronavirus lockdown orders has advanced to a runoff election for a state Senate seat.

Republican Shelley Luther finished in a virtual tie with four-term Republican state Rep. Drew Springer as both advanced.

Luther had 31.7% of the vote Tuesday night to 31.83% for Springer in a special election to fill a vacated seat in a heavily Republican North Texas district.

Luther’s springboard into politics came in May when she spent about two days in jail for refusing to shut down her salon despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

CBS7 Media Group continues to grow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
The CBS7 Media Group is growing and we wanted to let you know about it.

Local

First shipment of nuclear waste moved to site near Andrews

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
One of the first shipments of nuclear waste to be stored at a private site near Andrews was shipped last week.

Local

Officials continue fight over Midland County Horseshoe Arena

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland County leaders continue to butt heads over the Horseshoe Arena.

Local

Big Spring residents worried about their water following oil spill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A crude oil spill has residents north of Big Spring concerned about where the oil could end up.

Latest News

Local

Man dies a week after crashing his motorcycle in Odessa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A man has died a little more than a week after he crashed his motorcycle in Odessa.

Local

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported north of Midland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Midland and Martin counties Tuesday night.

Video

Debates continue over Midland County Horseshoe Arena

Updated: 2 hours ago
Midland County leaders continue to butt heads over the Horseshoe Arena.

Video

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported north of Midland

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Midland and Martin counties Tuesday night.

Video

Big Spring residents concerned over oil spill

Updated: 2 hours ago
Residents north of Big Spring are concerned about a recent oil spill.

National

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.