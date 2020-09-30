Advertisement

Police: Man entered home, shot and killed woman in Midland

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Brandy Snider, 41.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Storey Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving weapons.

When police arrived, they found the home’s front door was open. An officer identified himself as a member of the Midland Police Department and heard several shots fired.

The officer went inside the home where he found a woman, identified as Snider, who had been shot and killed. He also found a man, identified as Lonnie Burcham, 44, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The wound was not fatal, and Burcham was taken to the hospital.

According to MPD, an investigation of the shooting revealed that Burcham had entered Snider’s home without consent. Burcham then allegedly shot and killed Snider.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Burcham for Capital Murder.

Local apartments cheaper thanks to the pandemic; layoffs

By Scott Pickey
As you can imagine, the pandemic, along with the oil and gas layoffs, has made it cheaper to rent an apartment in Odessa.

Man dies following motorcycle crash in Odessa

Police say a man has died a little more than a week after he crashed his motorcycle in Odessa.

One person killed, another hurt in shooting at Midland mobile home park

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Midland mobile home park on Tuesday.

Inmate tells CBS7 COVID-19 conditions at Midland County Jail are ‘very bad’, Sheriff Criner won’t return calls, texts or emails

By Scott Pickey
The Midland County Jail is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak among inmates and staff.

Salon owner who defied lockdown makes Texas Senate runoff

By Associated Press
A Dallas salon owner who was sent to jail for defying coronavirus lockdown orders has advanced to a runoff election for a state Senate seat.

CBS7 Media Group continues to grow

By Scott Pickey
The CBS7 Media Group is growing and we wanted to let you know about it.

First shipment of nuclear waste moved to site near Andrews

By Scott Pickey
One of the first shipments of nuclear waste to be stored at a private site near Andrews was shipped last week.

Officials continue fight over Midland County Horseshoe Arena

By William Russell
Midland County leaders continue to butt heads over the Horseshoe Arena.

Big Spring residents worried about their water following oil spill

By William Russell
A crude oil spill has residents north of Big Spring concerned about where the oil could end up.

Man dies a week after crashing his motorcycle in Odessa

By William Russell
A man has died a little more than a week after he crashed his motorcycle in Odessa.