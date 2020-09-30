Police: Man entered home, shot and killed woman in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Brandy Snider, 41.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Storey Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving weapons.

When police arrived, they found the home’s front door was open. An officer identified himself as a member of the Midland Police Department and heard several shots fired.

The officer went inside the home where he found a woman, identified as Snider, who had been shot and killed. He also found a man, identified as Lonnie Burcham, 44, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The wound was not fatal, and Burcham was taken to the hospital.

According to MPD, an investigation of the shooting revealed that Burcham had entered Snider’s home without consent. Burcham then allegedly shot and killed Snider.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Burcham for Capital Murder.

