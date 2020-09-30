Officials continue fight over Midland County Horseshoe Arena

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County leaders continue to butt heads over the Horseshoe Arena.

County Judge Terry Johnson wants to hire an independent attorney to fine-tune the contract the county has with the company running the arena.

Commissioners didn’t approve of the hiring in Monday’s meeting, with the final vote coming to 3-2 against.

The commissioners did make a change so that Judge Johnson will no longer be the sole decision-maker regarding the arena.

Johnson says trying to work with the commissioners while interpreting the contract was quite challenging.

“When I try to go by the contract I’m told that’s not what it means, even though it’s in black-and-white yes that’s what it means I’m told, no ‘that’s what it means’' and that’s “not what I intended'”.

Johnson had originally taken line items out of the contract for items including travel and marketing, which meant that money could not be spent on them.

The commissioners moved to put those back.

