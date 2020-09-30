Advertisement

Odessa police make arrest in 38-year-old cold case

Odessa police have arrested Bill Ludwigson, 58, in connection with the murder of Velma Nesset back in 1982.
Odessa police have arrested Bill Ludwigson, 58, in connection with the murder of Velma Nesset back in 1982.(Odessa Police Department)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of an Odessa woman back in 1982.

Bill Wayne Ludwigson, 58, has been charged in connection with the murder of Velma Nesset.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Nesset’s body was found in a drainage culvert along Tanglewood Lane on April 19, 1982.

A search began for Nesset after she didn’t show up for work at the Permian Mall.

Through the use of advanced forensic technology and relentless investigative efforts, police identified the suspect in the case as Ludwigson.

Ludwigson is now in custody in Denver, Colorado, pending extradition to Odessa.

