Man dies a week after crashing his motorcycle in Odessa
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has died a little more than a week after he crashed his motorcycle in Odessa.
The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Charles Belcher of Sulphur Springs, Texas.
According to the Odessa Police Department, Belcher was hurt in a crash on September 21.
An investigation of the crash revealed that Belcher struck the back of a truck stopped at an intersection.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
Belcher was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died from his injuries on Tuesday.
