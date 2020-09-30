Advertisement

Man dies a week after crashing his motorcycle in Odessa

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has died a little more than a week after he crashed his motorcycle in Odessa.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Charles Belcher of Sulphur Springs, Texas.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Belcher was hurt in a crash on September 21.

An investigation of the crash revealed that Belcher struck the back of a truck stopped at an intersection.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Belcher was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

