Man arrested in 38-year-old cold case murder extradited to Texas

Billy Wayne Ludwigson is being held at the ECSO jail.
Billy Wayne Ludwigson is being held at the ECSO jail.(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By William Russell and Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
UPDATE: The Ector County Sheriff’s office says Billy Wayne Ludwigson has been extradited from Colorado to Texas. He is now in the ECSO jail.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of an Odessa woman back in 1982.

Bill Wayne Ludwigson, 58, has been charged in connection with the murder of Velma Nesset.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Nesset’s body was found in a drainage culvert along Tanglewood Lane on April 19, 1982.

A search began for Nesset after she didn’t show up for work at the Permian Mall.

Through the use of advanced forensic technology and relentless investigative efforts, police identified the suspect in the case as Ludwigson.

Ludwigson is now in custody in Denver, Colorado, pending extradition to Odessa.

