Local apartments cheaper thanks to the pandemic; layoffs

Apartments for rent sign
Apartments for rent sign(WSAW)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As you can imagine, the pandemic, along with the oil and gas layoffs, has made it cheaper to rent an apartment in Odessa.

It’s dropped 26% since March when the pandemic started, according to ApartmentList.com.

And year-over-year growth in Odessa is down 34% - compared to this time last year when it up 3%.

Plus, not as many people are renting.

The new rent index is down 26%.

