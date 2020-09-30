Local apartments cheaper thanks to the pandemic; layoffs
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As you can imagine, the pandemic, along with the oil and gas layoffs, has made it cheaper to rent an apartment in Odessa.
It’s dropped 26% since March when the pandemic started, according to ApartmentList.com.
And year-over-year growth in Odessa is down 34% - compared to this time last year when it up 3%.
Plus, not as many people are renting.
The new rent index is down 26%.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.