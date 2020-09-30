Advertisement

Inmate tells CBS7 COVID-19 conditions at Midland County Jail are ‘very bad’, Sheriff Criner won’t return calls, texts or emails

Midland County Detention Center.
Midland County Detention Center.(Photo: Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Jail is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak among inmates and staff.

On Monday, Sheriff David Criner reported 80 inmates had tested positive, as well as eight detention officers.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Midland County Health Department reported 64 had tested positive at the jail, but wouldn’t confirm if those were additional cases, and referred CBS7 to Sheriff Criner. The health department says all information regarding the detention center has to come through the sheriff. An additional 64 would mean a total of 152 have tested positive.

CBS7 has reached out to the sheriff multiple times since the original 88 positive cases were announced via phone, text and email, but he hasn’t returned them. He recommended Monday in a news release that the media had any questions about the jail to email him. He hasn’t responded to our email sent this morning requesting an interview.

An inmate who wants to remain anonymous, fearing retribution, tells CBS7 that there are four dorms, or what they call “sick tanks,” right now in the jail. He estimates there are between 60 and 75 sick inmates in his dorm, and the same amount in the dorm next door.

He says most sick inmates have not been able to see a doctor or nurse, and that the jail isn’t regularly giving them over-the-counter pain killers or fever reducers like Tylenol or aspirin. He believes six of the inmates in his dorm have had to be taken to the hospital.

Midland Memorial Hospital reports there are no inmates at the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Man dies following motorcycle crash in Odessa

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Police say a man has died a little more than a week after he crashed his motorcycle in Odessa.

Video

One person killed, another hurt in shooting at Midland mobile home park

Updated: 13 minutes ago
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Midland mobile home park on Tuesday.

State

Salon owner who defied lockdown makes Texas Senate runoff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Dallas salon owner who was sent to jail for defying coronavirus lockdown orders has advanced to a runoff election for a state Senate seat.

Local

CBS7 Media Group continues to grow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
The CBS7 Media Group is growing and we wanted to let you know about it.

Latest News

Local

First shipment of nuclear waste moved to site near Andrews

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
One of the first shipments of nuclear waste to be stored at a private site near Andrews was shipped last week.

Local

Officials continue fight over Midland County Horseshoe Arena

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland County leaders continue to butt heads over the Horseshoe Arena.

Local

Big Spring residents worried about their water following oil spill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A crude oil spill has residents north of Big Spring concerned about where the oil could end up.

Local

Man dies a week after crashing his motorcycle in Odessa

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A man has died a little more than a week after he crashed his motorcycle in Odessa.

Local

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported north of Midland

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Midland and Martin counties Tuesday night.

Video

Debates continue over Midland County Horseshoe Arena

Updated: 5 hours ago
Midland County leaders continue to butt heads over the Horseshoe Arena.