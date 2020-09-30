Advertisement

First shipment of nuclear waste moved to site near Andrews

(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - One of the first shipments of nuclear waste to be stored at a private site near Andrews was shipped last week.

According to the Carlsbad Current-Argus, it’s part of the Department of Energy’s redefinition of what’s considered high-level waste (HLW).

It contained eight gallons of recycled wastewater from the Savannah River Site, a nuclear reservation in South Carolina.

After being analyzed, the wastewater met the disposal criteria as low-level waste based on its radioactivity level.

The goal of changing the definition of waste is to be able to move it off sites faster, increasing safety for workers and the public, according to the Office of Environmental Management.

