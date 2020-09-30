Advertisement

CBS7 Media Group continues to grow

The FCC today officially allowed us to purchase and operate Channel 30 – KWWT and Channel 22 – KMDF
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The CBS7 Media Group is growing and we wanted to let you know about it.

The FCC today officially allowed us to purchase and operate Channel 30 – KWWT and Channel 22 – KMDF.

This means you’ll get to watch even more networks on CBS7 channels - like MeTV, Movies! And Decades.

And we’re working to add even more networks in the future – so stay tuned!

