CBS7 Media Group continues to grow

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The CBS7 Media Group is growing and we wanted to let you know about it.

The FCC today officially allowed us to purchase and operate Channel 30 – KWWT and Channel 22 – KMDF.

This means you’ll get to watch even more networks on CBS7 channels - like MeTV, Movies! And Decades.

And we’re working to add even more networks in the future – so stay tuned!

