Bomb squads called after dynamite is found in North Odessa

(MGN)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bomb squads have been called to an address in North Odessa after dynamite was found.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, the dynamite was found in the 6000 block of Ector Avenue.

Sheriff Griffis tells CBS7 that a family was moving things when they found the dynamite.

Both the bomb squads from the Midland Police Department and the Odessa Police Department have responded to the scene.

Sheriff Griffis says the scene is expected to last several hours.

CBS7 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

