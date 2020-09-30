Big Spring residents worried about their water following oil spill

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A crude oil spill has residents north of Big Spring concerned about where the oil could end up.

A Delek US company spokesperson says that an employee discovered the spill Sunday night.

According to the spokesperson, actions were immediately taken to clean up the spill.

Bobby Doe, the owner of the property where the spill happened, says he’s concerned that the groundwater on which they live will be contaminated.

“The oil’s been sitting here for going on about twenty-something hours, so that does concern me and the residual effects later. You know as well as I do water is an essential thing for us to have,” said Doe.

Rory Worthan, another resident in the area, says he’s also concerned for many residents who benefit from the aquifer.

Environmental groups are already involved and are working to help with the cleanup.

