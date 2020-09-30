Advertisement

7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

There were no fatalities
Mayor Tom Barrett says there were no fatalities Wednesday, and all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.
Mayor Tom Barrett says there were no fatalities Wednesday, and all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seven people have been shot and wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home.

Mayor Tom Barrett says there were no fatalities Wednesday, and all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.

Cedric Guy, owner of Serenity Funeral Home, said there were about 100 mourners at the funeral home at the time.

They were there for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a Sept. 17 shooting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

National

Sen. John Thune reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Local

Local apartments cheaper thanks to the pandemic; layoffs

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Scott Pickey
As you can imagine, the pandemic, along with the oil and gas layoffs, has made it cheaper to rent an apartment in Odessa.

National Politics

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a rallying cry for supporters of President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Man entered home, shot and killed woman in Midland

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
Midland police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning.

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

National

Rep. Bill Flores reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 58 minutes ago

National

Rep. Russ Fulcher reacts to the first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

46 million jobs on the line due to air travel collapse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out up to 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research by the Air Transport Action Group.

Video

Man dies following motorcycle crash in Odessa

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police say a man has died a little more than a week after he crashed his motorcycle in Odessa.